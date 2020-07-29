Syracuse fire crews battle large house fire on West Onondaga Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews spent a good portion of Tuesday night putting out a house fire on West Onondaga Street in Syracuse.

Around 9 p.m., crews rushed to Syracuse’s Skunk City neighborhood to put out a fast-moving house fire.

Flames tore through the historic Archimedes Russell-designed home that was originally built in 1885, according to Realtor.com.

The size of the house didn’t make things any easier.

According to Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds, there were people inside the home at the time of the fire but they all got out safely.

Some firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but are now back on duty.

“They reported high levels of heat,” said Monds. “Some of our most senior firefighters that are working this shift right now said it was a very, very hot fire, no visibility.”

There is no word on what caused the fire, but the investigation is in the early stages.