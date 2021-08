SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews with the Syracuse Fire Department are battling a structure fire on the north side of the city.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the fire was called in around 10:20pm Sunday in the 100 block of Josephine Street. They add that everyone inside got out safely.

Companies are currently battling a structure fire in the 100 block of Josephine Street. Avoid the area. #syracusefire — Syracuse Fire Dept (@syracuseFD) August 9, 2021

NewsChannel 9 has a crew at the scene.

This is a Developing Story. Check for updates as they become available.