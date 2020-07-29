1 taken to hospital after crews battle house fire in Syracuse’s Southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is in serious condition after firefighters pulled her out of a burning building in Syracuse on Wednesday.

The fire happened at a house on the corner of Hatch Street and West Brighton Avenue.

According to Syracuse Deputy Chief of Fire John Kane, one male and one female were in the house when the fire started.

The male got out of the house on his own, but the female had to be pulled out by firefighters, according to Kane.

Kane said that the woman was transported to the hospital where she is in serious condition as of Wednesday evening.

No word on what caused the fire.

