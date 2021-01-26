Syracuse Fire crews extinguish basement fire at Parkside Commons

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire crews quickly extinguished a basement fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were called to Parkside Commons along the 1900 block of East Fayette St. around 7:45 p.m.
Not many details are currently available, including what caused the fire.
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the Syracuse Fire Department for more information.
