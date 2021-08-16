Syracuse fire crews fight apartment fire on Wolf Street, still investigating cause

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a call about an apartment building fire on 1022 Wolf Street at 11:11 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the roof of the building, and began a search of the building for anyone trapped and endangered inside. After a thorough search, they determined that everyone had made it out safely.

The fire was located in the crawl space between the top floor ceiling and roof decking, so crews had to cut out portions of the top floor ceiling and cut a hole in the roof to fight the blaze and allow smoke to escape.

It took about 20 minutes for crews to get the fire under control, and they noticed that the crawl space had cellulose insulation which had the potential to reignite the fire, so they stuck around to vacuum the insulation out.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced families with shelter and other needs. AMR, National Grid, and Syracuse Police also responded to the scene.

The Syracuse Fire Department Fire Investigation Bureau is working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.