Syracuse fire crews put out house fire on Steuben Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse fire crews were called to put out a house fire on the city’s Northside on Friday.

The call went out just after 7 p.m. for a fire along Steuben Street off Pond Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

“The damage was contained to the building of origin here; pretty significant damage to the first floor of the building, but all in all the house isn’t in too bad a shape,” said Deputy Chief James Farewell with the Syracuse Fire Department.

No one was hurt during the fire and the cause is still under investigation as of Friday night.

