Syracuse fire department battles early-morning fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was called to Hensberry Road just after 6 a.m. Friday for an early-morning fire.
Crews on the scene tell us one person was pulled from the house and taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and NewsChannel 9 will update this story when more is known.
