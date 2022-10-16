(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from a 1.5-story wood-framed home.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, firefighters had to force their way into the home, encountering severe hoarding conditions throughout the home.

Firefighters say that nearly every door and window of this structure was blocked with clutter and debris, which left firefighters with a strenuous task in managing the fire.

The Syracuse Fire Department reported that although tasked with these difficult conditions, the fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading further throughout the building.

Firefighters remained on the scene for another hour performing overhaul duties to ensure there was no additional hidden or smoldering fire.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or neighbors.

The investigation into what caused the fire is currently being investigated by Syracuse Fire investigators.