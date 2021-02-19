Syracuse Fire Department battles major fire on city’s westside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters battled a major fire on the city’s westside on Friday.

They spent hours on the scene, where heavy damage was dealt to a building that is home to a barber shop on the first floor and apartments up top.

The building is located at the corner of South Geddes Street and Fitch Street.

According to the Syracuse Fire chief, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.