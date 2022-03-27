(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was able to safely control a structure fire on 186 Berger Avenue Sunday morning.

This is the third structure fire that the Syracuse Fire Department has battled in less than 48 hours, according to a press release sent by the department. SFD responded to the vacant house around 9:14 a.m., within three minutes of receiving the call.

Three crews were on scene and were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. They did so by cutting a hole in the roof to help remove the heat and smoke from the home. SFD says no one was injured and none of the surrounding homes were damaged.