Syracuse Fire Department contains fire on Richardson Ave in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was called to 139 Richardson Avenue for a reported house fire on Saturday.

The first units were on scene in just over two minutes and found a fire in the second floor apartment of a two story home, officials said.

They said everyone was able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival, and crews had the fire knocked down in less than 20 minutes.

Firefighters were able to contain the majority of the damage to the apartment of origin, but there was a small amount of extension to the attic area.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the origin and cause of the fire are being determined.