SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department is looking for firefighters. The deadline to apply for the upcoming civil service exam has been extended to Wednesday, December 13.

While the Syracuse Fire Department is not experiencing staffing shortages, they are looking to increase their pool of candidates for this upcoming civil service exam in January.

Syracuse Fire Department Chief Michael Monds emphasizes that this test is important because he expects the list of candidates to be good for the next two years.

“Over that time, we generally have 20 to 25 people retiring per year, so we could have somewhere upwards around 50-70 people retire during this time frame, and right now, we just want to have enough people to choose from and to get a lot of good candidates because it’s a very competitive process,” Chief Monds explained.

Firefighting has been a paid career in Syracuse since 1877. Monds says that the benefits are just another perk of the job.

“We ask a lot of our firefighters to be ready to protect our citizens and the people of our city, but, in turn, our city tries to provide the best wages across the state,” Chief Monds said. “Our benefits after five years our firefighters make approximately $82,000. They get full medical health insurance for their family, full dental for their family, full vision for their family. When they retire, they get a pension that’s based off of their last year’s earnings, which will last for their entire life on this Earth.”

To be eligible to take the exam, candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, be a resident of Onondaga County and have a valid New York State driver’s license.

“Certainly, there’s a lot of need in our city for public safety, and whoever gets hired is going to join our formidable force to provide public safety for the people that live in our city and visit our city,” Monds said.

Nobody can be hired as a Syracuse firefighter without taking the civil service exam.

For more information, and to find the civil service exam application, click HERE.