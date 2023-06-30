SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters from Station 1 were sent by the Onondaga County 911 to a possible fire at 703 Niagara Street on June 29, around 7:18 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found the reported a porch on fire of a two-story home.

At that time, people were still in the home. One person on the first floor and another on the second, but Syracuse Fire Department helped get them out safely.

Once outside, they both were helped by AMR ambulances and Syracuse Fire.

The fire was kept to the outside of the home, and firefighters were able to put it out.

However, the front porch of the home sustained a hefty amount of fire damage. The inside only suffered from slight smoke damage.

Syracuse FD says that firefighters covered the rest of the belongings inside to protect them while they went in.

Syracuse fire investigators were on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross helped out the two people who were helped out of the burning home.

A total of 37 fire personnel responded to this fire, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.