Syracuse Fire Department hit by COVID-19 cases with 3 recently hospitalized for the virus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department is not immune to COVID-19, with at least three firefighters hospitalized recently due to the virus.

Chief Michael Monds says those firefighters are out of the hospital but still working their way back to full health.

Since the pandemic began, SFD has had 12 positive cases of the virus, including one firehouse that closed for a short time a few months ago due to a small outbreak.

“I think the concern for me is we’ve had a few firefighters test positive and some of them ended up being hospitalized and we’re very sick and now they’re discharged and are on their way back to getting better,” Monds tells NewsChannel 9.

He says this has reinforced the department’s strong adherence to COVID-19 health protocols, even making regular unannounced visits to firehouses in Syracuse to see for himself.

When I show up everybody has their face masks on, and everybody’s taking it pretty seriously. Especially when we look into the mirror of our department and we see our brother and sister firefighters becoming ill or having some symptoms and we get word that somebody is in the hospital. It makes us really follow the rules and recommendations from all the health experts. Chief Michael Monds

Right now the City of Syracuse Fire Department has about 330 active firefighters, responding to calls and trying to stay safe from the virus.

Monds says, “It’s a lot on us and all the first responders to try and come to work and do our jobs take care of our families. Also, to try and support initiatives like the testing. And I’m grateful for the dedication of our firefighters.”

He adds that the department’s peer support group has been important to firefighters, especially those infected with COVID-19.