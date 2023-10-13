SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department will be hosting an open house at Fire Station 1 on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It is free and open to the public. People will have the chance to tour the station, located at 900 South State Street, meet and talk to firefighters and learn about fire safety from the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau.

The Syracuse Fire EMS division will hold a “Stop the Bleed” class, and there will be snacks and entertainment available.

SFD is holding this event to cap off the 101st annual National Fire Protection Association Fire Prevention Week.