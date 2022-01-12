Syracuse Fire Department looking to hire new personnel in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department is searching for new candidates. Less than one percent of all fire departments in the United States have attained an ISO class 1 rating. The Syracuse Fire Department is one of them.

The job entails being a first responder to structure fires, medical emergencies, automobile accidents, hazardous material spills, technical rescue incidents, and more. In 2021 Syracuse Fire responded to 21,000 of these emergency calls.

The application deadline for the civil service exam is February 11, 2022.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of one of the top fire departments in the United States can do so by learning how to sign up for the firefighter civil service exam here.