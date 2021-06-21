Syracuse Fire Department presented with prestigious safety award on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Earlier this month, the Syracuse Fire Department was selected to receive the Seal of Excellence award from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

On Monday, a representative of the NFFF presented this award to the Syracuse Fire Department on June 21 on the front steps of Syracuse City Hall.

This prestigious award is presented to agencies demonstrating a firm commitment to the 16 Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives that aim to reduce and prevent firefighter deaths and injuries. There have been only 22 recipients in the United States since the award’s inception in 2004.