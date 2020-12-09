Syracuse Fire Department quickly put out house fire on East Colvin Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department quickly put out a house fire on East Colvin Street on Tuesday night.

The Syracuse Fire Department responded to 222 East Colvin St. for a reported house fire around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

When units arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic windows. Firefighters started searching the single-family home for any trapped or endangered people.

As firefighters went into the attic they experienced extreme heat and zero visibility.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to fully extinguish the fire. The attic suffered significant damage.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross will help residents with temporary shelter and other needs.

AMR, National Grid and the Syracuse Police Department also responded to the scene.