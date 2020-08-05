Syracuse Fire Department receives grant to install new exhaust removal systems

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the Syracuse Fire Department announced that it has received a federal grant that will go towards the installation of exhaust removal systems at all of its fire stations.

The $488,195 comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant. It will allow the SFD to install “modern, efficient source capture exhaust systems that will help reduce the risk of firefighters contracting chemical-related illnesses, including cancer,” a press release said.

“The AFG grant received strong support from our State and Federal elected officials,” said Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds. “We appreciate their assistance in the Department’s fight against cancer and other chemical-related illnesses.”