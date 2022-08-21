SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured.

Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street and another SUV protruding through a wall of the Alpine Gentleman’s Club.

Firefighters determined that nobody was under the building debris or pinned by the SUV inside the building.

Firefighters, in conjunction with the American Medical Response ambulance, provided care to three people. Five AMR ambulances responded due to the initial inquiry of amount of possible injuries.

One person was transported to the hospital and two others were treated and evaluated on the scene but declined transportation.

The Syracuse Fire Department gives thanks to those at the 911 Center, Syracuse Police, and AMR.