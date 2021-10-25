Syracuse Fire Department responds to 78 calls in past day, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the past 24 hours, the Syracuse Fire Department responded to 78 emergency calls, fire department officials said.

Two of the calls were reported structure fires, one of which involved the rescue of an unconscious victim, officials said.

Just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to 525 Oak Street, between James Street and Highland Avenue for a fire in an apartment building.

Officials said the first units were on the scene in less than three minutes and reported smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Upon entering the building, firefighters found heavy smoke and zero visibility.

They immediately began to look for trapped people and located an unconscious man on the floor, officials said. He was removed from the apartment and immediately treated by firefighters and paramedics.

The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital where his condition is not currently known.

Officials said the heavy smoke was attributed to unattended cooking and no other apartments were affected and no other injuries were reported.

Monday morning just before 8:30, firefighters were called to 101 Thurgood Terrace between South State Street and Croton Terrace for a reported structure fire.

Officials said the first units were on the scene in less than two minutes and firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire while also searching for trapped people.

It was discovered that everyone made it out before the fire department got there and the apartment had working smoke detectors.

Officials said it took around 15 minutes to extinguish the fire and the damage to the apartment was significant. An adult was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.