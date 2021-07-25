Syracuse Fire Department responds to Byrne Dairy warehouse for high carbon monoxide levels

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews were called to a Byrne Dairy sold storage warehouse at 606 Oneida Street for an alarm activation on Sunday.

Crews found smoke and carbon monoxide detectors had been activated and initial reports were that a refrigerant system was leaking, officials said.

An employee that was believed to be inside the building was unaccounted for, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

The Syracuse Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to the scene, and quickly make entry, wearing chemical protective suits.

The building was checked for occupants and none were found, officials said.

A refrigerant leak was ruled out, but carbon monoxide levels in the building were determined to be dangerously high.

The fire department said the missing employee was later located elsewhere and the CO levels in the warehouse were ultimately attributed to a condition created by battery chargers.

The building was thoroughly ventilated and has returned to normal operations.

No injuries were reported.