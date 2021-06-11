Syracuse Fire Department responds to house fire early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire early Friday morning on the city’s Southwest side.

The fire happened at the 200 block of Lincoln avenue between Tallman and Clover Streets. The call came in just after midnight.

Officials say the first units were on the scene in just over two minutes and reported heavy fire and smoke on the first floor of the two and a half story wood framed dwelling.

They say the lone occupant had escaped prior to the fire department’s arrival and no injuries were reported.

It took crews nearly 30 minutes to put out.

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined.

