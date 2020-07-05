Syracuse Fire Department responds to nearly 150 calls on July Fourth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firework displays of all kinds lit up the Syracuse sky Saturday night, but those firework shows led to one of the busiest nights for the Syracuse Fire Department.

According to a press release, the fire department responded to nearly 150 calls for the Fourth of July.

The calls ranged from fires, to medical alarms, to motor vehicle accidents, and each call for help was answered by the Syracuse Fire Department.

Two of the most serious calls for help came from two fires on opposite sides of the city.

The first of the fires came from the 300 block of Turtle St., near Stella’s Diner, on Syracuse’s North Side. When fire crews arrived around 11:15 p.m., they saw smoke coming from the first and second floors with fire extending into the attic.

The fire crews battling the blaze did not find any victims inside the home, and they were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire in approximately 50 minutes.

Four adults and two children were able to escape the home unharmed and were assisted by the Red Cross. A total of 52 firefighters fought the blaze, with only one suffering a minor injury.

The second major call from the Fourth of July came from a fire just north of the city’s South Side on the 200 block of Lincoln Ave. Several of the same fire crews that were at Turtle Street were redirected to the fire on Lincoln Avenue at approximately 12:11 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported flames showing from both floors, and smoke and fire was also burning through the attic roof.

With an aggressive attack, fire crews were able to douse the flames in 30 minutes. No victims were found inside the home and no injuries were reported from this blaze, but three firefighters escaped injury when a ceiling collapsed on the second floor.

The fire department is still searching for a cause for many of the fires they battled on the Fourth of July, including these two.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds is grateful for the courageous work that Syracuse Firefighters do on a daily basis.

“The response on July 4, 2020 by the dedicated women and men of the Syracuse Fire Department is a prime example as to why our city deploys one of the premier fire departments in the world,” Monds said. “Every time our firefighters have their backs against the wall, they find a way to go above and beyond to protect each other, our citizens, our visitors and the property in our city.”