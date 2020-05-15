Syracuse Fire Department responds to overnight apartment fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to an apartment building fire on the southside.

At approximately 1:52 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 106 Roney Lane for a reported structure fire. They found a three-story brick apartment building with smoke coming from multiple windows and a person at a third-floor window above the fire. Crews were able to safely evacuate the victim.

The fire was found in a second-floor bedroom and extinguished. Others in the building were able to self evacuate. Some occupants had to be escorted out by the fire department.

Residents that lived in other areas of the building were sheltered in place until the smoke could be cleared in the public hallways.

The cause has been determined as careless disposal of smoking materials.

The Red Cross, AMR, National Grid and the Syracuse Police were also on the scene. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were on the scene until 3:29 a.m.