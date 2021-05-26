Syracuse Fire Department responds to structure fire; inundated with calls after severe storm minutes later

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a large vacant building behind 423 West Onondaga Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the boarded-up building.

While crews battled the fire, a severe thunderstorm rolled through Syracuse, causing significant damage to trees and powerlines in the City of Syracuse. This resulted in 44 calls for help, stretching the Syracuse Fire Department very thin at the time. 

Despite these challenges, the fire was extinguished after about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported. The Syracuse Police Department, AMR, and National Grid also responded to the incident, and the SFD Fire Investigation Bureau is currently working to determine a cause for the fire.

