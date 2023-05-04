SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters were sent to 1613 Midland Avenue around 2:56 p.m. for a possible fire.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

When they arrived, firefighters from Station 8 (S. Salina Street) found a two and a half story home with smoke coming from a window in the back corner of the second floor.

According to Syracuse Fire Department, their firefighters arrived to the home in a little over two minutes.

Firefighters put a hose inside on the second floor of the home and worked to put out the fire. It was under control in about 10 minutes.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the second-floor apartment’s kitchen. It has fire, smoke and water damage now.

Around seven people were affected from the fire. But, the American Red Cross was sent to the home to help out.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

“An aggressive interior attack prevented this fire from spreading to other parts of the home, where combustible materials, such as old tires, were stored. Materials such as tires can give off extremely noxious and dangerous smoke in a fire. These items should be safely stored outside rather than in the home,” said Syracuse Fire Department.

No one was injured from the fire.

Syracuse Fire Investigators are on the scene working to find out the exact cause and origin of the fire.

A total of 44 Fire Department personnel from 5 different Syracuse stations responded.

Fire Stations responded to the fire, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, National Grid, American Medical Response, and The American Red Cross also responded to the scene.