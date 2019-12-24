Syracuse Fire Department surprises former lieutenant, gets him in the Christmas spirit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department made sure a retired lieutenant was in the Christmas spirit as they made a surprise visit to him on Christmas Eve.

Andy Whipple lives at Loretto Health and Rehab in Syracuse, but doesn’t have any local family in the area to visit on Christmas.

His fire family stepped up on Tuesday and brought gifts and spent time with him at the nursing facility.

Whipple was a firefighter with truck eight in 1964, retiring in 1976. He earned the Arthur Jenkins Award for an act of bravery, going above and beyond during his service.

