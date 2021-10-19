Syracuse Fire Department tends to Tuesday morning apartment fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Tuesday morning apartment fire has displaced residents, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

Around 9:46 a.m., NYS University police officers and an off-duty Syracuse firefighter noticed smoke coming from an apartment at 101 Light Court. After reaching the apartment and determining no one was home, SFD arrived on the scene. Officials say it took about ten minutes to put out the fire. In the apartment where the fire started, there was extensive damage. As for the surrounding apartments, SFD says there was plenty of smoke which took an hour to completely clear.

The fire department credits working fire alarms for alerting several nearby residents. It also wants to remind others that “smoke detectors save lives.” According to the National Fire Protection Association, three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working some detectors.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by Tuesday’s fire. The Fire Investigation Bureau is working to determine the cause of the fire.