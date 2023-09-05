SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A late night fire sent Syracuse Firefighters to the city’s southside.

Around 11:17 p.m. on September 4, Syracuse Fire Department was sent the area of Cannon Street and Webster Avenue for reports of smoke. The department had only sent one engine and one truck to the call.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

While those two vehicles were responding, another call came in that there was a structure fire nearby at the 100 Block of West Lafayette Ave.

At the scene, they found a two-story single-family home — which was vacant — with large flames coming from the windows on the first and second floors.

SFD called for assistance to help battle the fire.

When firefighters went into to check for people, they were called out as the fire was quickly progressing.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

There was a partial collapse on the second floor, and extensive damage to the home.

Syracuse Fire Department’s Captain, Matt Craner, said the home will likely be a total loss.

Firefighters worked on the fire for over three hours.

There were no injuries reported for people or fire crews.

A total of 43 fire personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.