SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) has been overwhelmed with calls lately, mitigating multiple fire calls along with three different Haz-Mat incidents within a week.

According to the SFD, on October 31 at approximately 3:32 p.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to 109 S. Warren St., the State Tower Building, for a carbon monoxide detector activation.

Crews arrived at the 20-story building and navigated the building using Haz-Mat metering devices that measure the concentration of different gases.

During their investigation, SFD reports that they confirmed elevated levels of carbon monoxide throughout the building.

They assisted occupants out of the building and a team of 15 firefighters worked to ventilate the area of the toxic air.

The carbon monoxide was suspected to have come from the exhaust of a generator used by a contractor in the parking garage that day, SFD reports.

There were no reports of illness or injury to any of the occupants or crew members.

According to SFD, carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, toxic gas that is the byproduct of incomplete combustion, such as from gas engines.

SFD urges homeowners to install carbon monoxide detectors on each level of their homes, near natural gas appliances, and to never run generators indoors.

The SFD was also called to China Towne Furniture in Solvay on November 3 for a suspected refrigerant leak.

Solvay’s incident commander reportedly requested that Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team deploy to assist them at the incident.

When the Syracuse Fire Haz-Mat Response technicians arrived, they used their special air meters to scan the area for toxic chemicals and determined that there was a refrigerant leak.

SFD reports that they investigated the origin of the leak and worked with Solvay Fire to successfully ventilate the structure.

No injuries were reported and the scene was turned over to a property representative.

On November 5, at around 5:29 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire alarm activation at 801 University Ave., the Sheraton SU hotel.

According to SFD, when they arrived, they determined that the alarm system was activated due to a refrigerant leak from a walk-in cooler’s copper tubing/

The SFD Haz-Mat team restrained the leak and used their specialty air meters to detect what areas needed to be cleared of the toxins.

After clearing the building, the scene was turned over to maintenance for repairs to the refrigerant system.

No occupants were injured or illness was reported during this incident.