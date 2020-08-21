Syracuse Fire Dept. battle fire at Toomey Abbott Towers on Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to an early morning fire in the city on Friday.
Crews got to the scene at around 3 a.m. to find a fire on the 10th floor of Toomey Abbott Towers on Almond Street.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 15 minutes. It did, however, take about an hour to get all the smoke from the building out.
One person who lives in the building was treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
