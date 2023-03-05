The Syracuse Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the city’s southside Sunday. Around 3:30pm, firefighters were alerted to a report of a fire at 126 Jamesville Avenue. When they arrived they found light smoke coming from a second-floor window of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters stretched hoses into the building and began to investigate the source of the smoke. The kitchen of a second-floor apartment was found to be on fire, and firefighters went to work.

Using hose streams to fight the flames, Firefighters were able to contain the damage to the apartment on fire.

A hole was cut in the roof to release smoke and hot gases that were building up, as well as to check for extension in the attic spaces to prevent the fire from spreading. Crews were able to contain the fire after about 30 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours, ensuring that the fire in the apartment, and the rest of the building, were clear of toxic smoke and fumes.

People who lived in unaffected apartments were allowed back to their homes once firefighters confirmed that it was safe. A total of 38 Firefighters responded, including command and support staff.