Syracuse Fire Dept. responds to nearly 80 calls in a day; says it’s not unusual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Between last Sunday morning and Monday morning, the Syracuse Fire Department responded to 78 emergency calls. The number may sound high, but Deputy Fire Chief John Kane says it’s pretty typical.

“A little bit busier than usual, but it really wasn’t anything that we aren’t used to,” says Chief Kane.

An average day for the department is about 65 calls.

Chief Kane added, “That includes everything from fires, fire alarms, EMS calls which is a large percentage of what we do, car accidents, gas odors, stuck elevator, things like that.”

Chief Kane says it doesn’t matter what season it is. The Syracuse Fire Department is always busy with the number of calls they get. It’s the different challenges they have to face each season.

Whether its fighting fire in the snow during the winter months or fire equipment freezing, the department says they are always ready.

“Different times of year bring out different types of calls. So our first major snowfall, there will be a lot more car accidents, that kind of thing. When the home heating season starts people start their furness for the first time of the season, maybe the furness malfunctions, we will get a certain increase in those types of calls,” says Chief Kane.

The department says right now they are not experiencing a shortage of firefighters, however, they’re always ready to bring in new recruits.

“Right now we have actually 352 firefighters. There are a few open positions just because of retirements, things like that,” says Chief Kane.

The department is currently in the process of hiring. A fire academy is expected to start in late January and run until May 2022.

“When the recruits graduate, it will be 16 to 18 weeks worth of training and it’s everything from EMS to the fire fighter side of it over on our training facility on State Fair Blvd.,” says Chief Kane.

To become a firefighter, you must take a written test. The list the department is hiring off of is from 2019. Anyone interested in taking tests in the future, reach out to Onondaga County Civil Service.