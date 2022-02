(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on Edgemont Dr. near Kimber Rd and Haddon Road.

According to the SFD, a passerby called 9-1-1 to report the fire around 8:30 tonight. After entering the house, fire crews determined there was no one home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

This is already the tenth major structure fire for the Syracuse Fire Department this year.