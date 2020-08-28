Syracuse Fire Dept. station closed after 4 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Fire Department station has closed after firefighters tested positive for coronavirus.

Four Syracuse firefighters with Fire Station 9 have tested positive. According to the Syracuse Fire Department, only one is experiencing mild symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic.

The city has taken the following actions:

Notified additional employees who may have been exposed

Members stationed at Fire Station 9 are being asked to isolate until proper testing is done

Fire apparatus is temporarily being relocated to have the best response times

That station is now temporarily closed while cleaning takes place.