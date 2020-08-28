Syracuse Fire Dept. station closed after 4 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Fire Department station has closed after firefighters tested positive for coronavirus.

Four Syracuse firefighters with Fire Station 9 have tested positive. According to the Syracuse Fire Department, only one is experiencing mild symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic.

The city has taken the following actions:

  • Notified additional employees who may have been exposed
  • Members stationed at Fire Station 9 are being asked to isolate until proper testing is done
  • Fire apparatus is temporarily being relocated to have the best response times

That station is now temporarily closed while cleaning takes place.

