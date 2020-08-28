Syracuse Fire Dept. station closed after 4 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Fire Department station has closed after firefighters tested positive for coronavirus.
Four Syracuse firefighters with Fire Station 9 have tested positive. According to the Syracuse Fire Department, only one is experiencing mild symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic.
The city has taken the following actions:
- Notified additional employees who may have been exposed
- Members stationed at Fire Station 9 are being asked to isolate until proper testing is done
- Fire apparatus is temporarily being relocated to have the best response times
That station is now temporarily closed while cleaning takes place.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tompkins Co. nonprofit goes virtual raising nearly $500K for hospice care
- Martin Luther King, the man and his movement
- Carrier Dome construction update: Roof starting to cover stadium
- Beak and Skiff invests $50K to offer mostly-outdoor fall season
- Onondaga Co. Exec. worries insurance won’t cover proactive testing after CDC change
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App