Syracuse fire in a detached garage spreads to nearby houses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to 425 South Alvord Street for a reported fire in a detached garage behind the address. Crews discovered the garage engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to nearby vacant houses.

Crews worked efficiently to stop the spread of the flames, and damage to the two nearby houses were limited to the exterior. The detached garage was heavily damaged. The Syracuse Police Department, National Grid and AMR also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and members of the Syracuse Fire Department Fire Investigation Bureau are working to determine a cause of the fire.