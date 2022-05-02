SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a home on Butternut Street near Schiller Park around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a fire at the wood frame dwelling. Crews went inside the home to see if there were any possible occupants and put the fire out in about 20 minutes. Firefighters said all occupants were accounted for, and at this time, no injuries were reported.

Members of the Syracuse Fire Department Investigation Bureau are currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The Syracuse Police Department was also on scene. There is no further information available at this time