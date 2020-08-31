Syracuse Fire Station 9 back open after firefighters test positive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department is once again using Station 9 after shutting down on Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Station 9 on Shuart Avenue off Teall Avenue has been thoroughly cleaned and is being used.

Syracuse Fire is also using a plan that redeploys some resources because of the situation to make sure that every part of the city is covered to the fullest extent.

On Friday, about four firefighters had tested positive. One had mild symptoms and the others had zero symptoms.