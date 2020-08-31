Syracuse Fire Station 9 back open after firefighters test positive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department is once again using Station 9 after shutting down on Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Station 9 on Shuart Avenue off Teall Avenue has been thoroughly cleaned and is being used.

Syracuse Fire is also using a plan that redeploys some resources because of the situation to make sure that every part of the city is covered to the fullest extent.

On Friday, about four firefighters had tested positive. One had mild symptoms and the others had zero symptoms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected