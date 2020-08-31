SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department is once again using Station 9 after shutting down on Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
Station 9 on Shuart Avenue off Teall Avenue has been thoroughly cleaned and is being used.
Syracuse Fire is also using a plan that redeploys some resources because of the situation to make sure that every part of the city is covered to the fullest extent.
On Friday, about four firefighters had tested positive. One had mild symptoms and the others had zero symptoms.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Le Moyne College starts classes
- What’s Going Around: Mostly just allergies
- Location of rapid testing sites in Oneonta announced
- USDA extends free school lunch program for rest of year
- Syracuse Fire Station 9 back open after firefighters test positive
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App