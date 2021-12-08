Syracuse Fire Department talks about non-functioning hydrants while putting out flames at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a fire broke out at Destiny USA on Tuesday night, stores are open and shoppers were back at it as normal on Wednesday.
Just after 6:30 p.m., Syracuse fire crews were called to Destiny USA for reports of a structure fire.
Fire crews were on the scene within 3 minutes to put out the flames on the roof of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant. SFD says after crews made their way to the roof, a large area of roofing material was burning.
More than 50 firefighters responded to the fire due to the volume of smoke prompting a second alarm.
“It was a good call,” Deputy Chief John Kane of the Syracuse Fire Department said. “We needed a lot of man power to get resources up to the roof and put the fire out.”
As crews were battling the flames, two nearby hydrants were not functioning, forcing the fire crews to look for another water supply to put the flames out.
Syracuse Fire says the two broken hydrants did not impact the operation to put the fire out.
The two hydrants are owned and operated by Destiny USA, according to Deputy Chief Kane.
Destiny USA has been in compliance with testing the hydrants and following the regulations in place by the National Fire Protection Associates.
“These hydrants are tested, Deputy Chief Kane said. “They’re inspected for damage by a third party that’s qualified to do it. “To our knowledge, Destiny USA has been compliant with that.”
The Syracuse Fire Prevention Bureau, Codes Enforcement and Destiny USA management are working with a contractor to get the hydrants back up and running. The cause of the broken hydrants on Tuesday night is still a mystery.
Initially, because the fire was on the roof, the fire alarm system did not detect a fire. Crews had to manually set the alarm off to get shoppers and employees out of the building as quickly as possible.
After evacuating the mall, several people driving away ran over sections of the fire hose, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.
It does happen from time to time. In some cases, it can be a huge problem. We rely on those hoses to provide us with water from the hydrants and everything else so what we ask is if you’re anywhere near a fire scene and there’s hoses across the road, please do not drive over them. The damage can really negatively impact out ability to do our job at the fire.Deputy Chief John Kane, Syracuse Fire
It took just under an hour to put out the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
AMR, National Grid, and the Syracuse Police Department also responded to the scene.