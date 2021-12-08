Syracuse Fire Department talks about non-functioning hydrants while putting out flames at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a fire broke out at Destiny USA on Tuesday night, stores are open and shoppers were back at it as normal on Wednesday.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Syracuse fire crews were called to Destiny USA for reports of a structure fire.

Fire crews were on the scene within 3 minutes to put out the flames on the roof of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant. SFD says after crews made their way to the roof, a large area of roofing material was burning.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the fire due to the volume of smoke prompting a second alarm.

“It was a good call,” Deputy Chief John Kane of the Syracuse Fire Department said. “We needed a lot of man power to get resources up to the roof and put the fire out.”

As crews were battling the flames, two nearby hydrants were not functioning, forcing the fire crews to look for another water supply to put the flames out.

Syracuse Fire says the two broken hydrants did not impact the operation to put the fire out.

“We train on this. At fires, there are going to be equipment failures, so our folks are really good at figuring out a plan b in a hurry and they did last night. It really didn’t affect the operation at all.” deputy chief john kane, syracuse fire Department

The two hydrants are owned and operated by Destiny USA, according to Deputy Chief Kane.

Destiny USA has been in compliance with testing the hydrants and following the regulations in place by the National Fire Protection Associates.

“These hydrants are tested, Deputy Chief Kane said. “They’re inspected for damage by a third party that’s qualified to do it. “To our knowledge, Destiny USA has been compliant with that.”

The Syracuse Fire Prevention Bureau, Codes Enforcement and Destiny USA management are working with a contractor to get the hydrants back up and running. The cause of the broken hydrants on Tuesday night is still a mystery.

“What exactly transpired to cause those two hydrants to malfunction? We don’t know.” DEPUTY CHIEF JOHN KANE, SYRACUSE FIRE Department

Initially, because the fire was on the roof, the fire alarm system did not detect a fire. Crews had to manually set the alarm off to get shoppers and employees out of the building as quickly as possible.

After evacuating the mall, several people driving away ran over sections of the fire hose, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

It does happen from time to time. In some cases, it can be a huge problem. We rely on those hoses to provide us with water from the hydrants and everything else so what we ask is if you’re anywhere near a fire scene and there’s hoses across the road, please do not drive over them. The damage can really negatively impact out ability to do our job at the fire. Deputy Chief John Kane, Syracuse Fire

It took just under an hour to put out the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Destiny USA said the following:

“The safety of our tenants and guests is one of our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution and at the direction of the Syracuse Fire Department, Destiny USA was evacuated this evening to investigate reports of smoke coming from near one of our tenant spaces. The building continues to be closed for the time being until the incident is investigated and deemed safe to re-open by the Syracuse Fire Department. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our tenants and guests for their cooperation.” statement from destiny usa

AMR, National Grid, and the Syracuse Police Department also responded to the scene.