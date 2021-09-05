Syracuse firefighter injured after crews battled early morning house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A firefighter is injured after crews battled strong flames at a Syracuse house fire early Sunday morning.

Syracuse fire crews were called to a two-family home in the 100 block of Mark Avenue, near West Colvin Street, just after 12:20 a.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Barry Lasky, the back entrance of the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. Crews had to work their way up to the attic to put the flames out.

Those who were inside of the home were able to get out safely, but a Syracuse firefighter suffered a knee injury and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Deputy Fire Chief Lasky said his crews fought through extremely tough conditions.

I’m constantly going around the structure, evaluating the conditions. The conditions in that attic were bad enough where I was getting ready to tell everyone they had to come outside and they had to do this from outside. Deputy Fire Chief Barry Lasky, Syracuse Fire Department

The American Red Cross is helping at least one of the two families. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

