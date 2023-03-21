SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was sent to 343 Park Street around 6:04 p.m. on March 20 for a fire reported by the Onondaga County 911 center.

Firefighters from Station 9 went to the scene in just over two minutes, according to Syracuse Fire Department.

Following, they reported heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home. The residence is a one-and-a-half-story, two-family home.

Another report came in from an additional station that there were heavy flames coming from the side of the house as well.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

“A signal 99, indicating a working structure fire, was transmitted,” said SFD.

Hoses were then taken into the house to fight the fire. Firefighters did not know if anyone was inside of the home when they arrived, causing firefighters to look for people.

The majority of the fire was maintained after twenty minutes, even with thick smoke and high temperatures.

“Firefighters also cut a hole in the roof, to release trapped smoke and gases, and help

prevent the further spread of the fire. The fire was declared out after approximately 30 minutes, though firefighters remained on scene for an additional 2.5 hours performing salvage and overhaul operations,” said SFD.

During the initial attack on the fire, one firefighter was injured. He was taken to a local hospital by a Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, where he was evaluated.

There were no other injuries reported.

Syracuse Fire investigators were on the scene working to determine the area of origin and the cause of the fire. The house at 343 Park Street suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

The house next door was also damaged by the fire.