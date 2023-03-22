SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a house on Park Street in Syracuse on Wednesday evening, March 22.

At 5:53 p.m. the Syracuse Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Park Street near East Division Street and Mary Street in Syracuse.

As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames shooting from the side of the two story house. They also noted that there were boards on all the windows and doors, indicating that the house was possibly vacant. Firefighters removed boards from doors and windows to stretch hoses into the building to put the fire out. Other teams of firefighters began a systematic search for trapped victims.

It took approximately 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.