Syracuse firefighters battle 2 abandoned building fires Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a busy Sunday morning for Syracuse firefighters, as they battled two major fires in abandoned buildings.

The Syracuse Fire Department says crews were called to 900 Highland St. at approximately 12:33 a.m. for reports of a fire in a vacant house.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were extending about 20 feet above the home, and fire crews had to battle the blaze from outside.

After 45 minutes, the fire was brought under control. Some firefighters remained on scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots.

Then, at around 6 a.m., firefighters received a call about a smoke condition near West Street in the downtown Syracuse area.

Fire crews later discovered the fire was located in a vacant commercial building located at 205 North West St.

Shortly after firefighters entered the building, the flames became too intense for them to battle the blaze from inside. While outside, large sections of the roof collapsed from the fire.

The Syracuse Fire Department reports that as of 10:30 a.m., crews were still at the scene of the fire working to completely extinguish it.

No injuries were reported at either scene, and both fires are currently under investigation.

The Syracuse Fire Department says abandoned buildings pose an extra challenge for firefighters. Abandoned buildings usually lack working smoke detectors or suppression systems, which allow the fires to grow substantially before they are reported.