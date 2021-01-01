Syracuse firefighters battle 3 structure fires in 3 days

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters fought three structure fires in just three days.

At 2:50 p.m. on Friday, the Syracuse Fire Department was called to 506 West Onondaga St. for a reported structure fire. People in the area called 911 when they saw black smoke coming from a vacant building.

This made the third structure fire that Syracuse fire crews have responded to in three days.

Firefighters arrived on scene in less than two minutes and searched the building for occupants. The department said that the bulk of the fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported. Now, the Fire Investigation Bureau is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The department said that fires in vacant or abandoned buildings can be “very dangerous.” A 2018 study by the National Fire Protection Association found that more than 3,000 US firefighters are injured every year fighting these types of fires.