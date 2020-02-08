Syracuse firefighters battle attic fire on city’s west side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse firefighters battled an early morning house fire on the city’s west side Saturday.
The call came in around 4:00 a.m. at a home on Fitch Street, between Fitch Place and Cadwell Street.
Charred wood and some residual smoke could be seen coming from the top floor of the home when NewsChannel 9 crews arrived.
Dispatchers report that everyone inside was able to escape but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
