Syracuse firefighters battle fire at a commercial building on Oak Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was called to the 100-block of Oak Street just after 2 p.m. on Saturday for a fire at a commercial building.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found fire a heavy fire on the second floor. The building was not occupied, as it is undergoing renovations. Fire crews, however, had to remove security bars from the doors and windows to enter the building.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the fire. The cause has yet to be determined.

Fire crews want to remind people to not drive over fire hoses. During the first few minutes of the fire, several private vehicles ran over fire hoses while attempting to drive through the area.

The Syracuse Fire Department says running over fire hoses can cause personal injury or significant damage to your vehicle. It can also jeopardize firefighting operations. They are reminding people that when you see fire apparatus or fire hose in a roadway, please avoid the area.