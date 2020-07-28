Syracuse firefighters battle fire at clothing store on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 50 firefighters responded to a massive fire on the south side of Syracuse early Tuesday morning.

The firefighters responded to a clothing store on the 900-block of South Salina Street, between West Taylor and Burt streets, next to a Family Dollars.

Crews have been on the scene for most of the morning. They say the heavy rain earlier Tuesday was not the only thing making the fire difficult to fight. Obstacles like gas canisters also caused problems for crews.

No injuries were reported.