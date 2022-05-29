SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Saturday night, Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Palmer Avenue near Sterling Avenue.

Just after 10:45, more than 40 firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half story home in flames.

Crews were fighting the flames for more than an hour before being able to extinguish the fire.

Syracuse Fire says nobody was home at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the SFD Investigation Bureau.

Syracuse Police, AMR ambulance and National Grid were also on scene.