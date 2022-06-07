SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to two fires in Syracuse on Monday, June 6. In the first, two people jumped from a third-floor apartment on Riverdale Drive.

The second fire was at 110 Schoeck Avenue, a short street in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood with around a dozen homes. This fire follows another that happened on May 27 on Schoeck Avenue.

The Syracuse Fire Department says that when crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front door and garage of the two-story Cape Cod-styled home.

An adult woman was first helped out of the garage by the responding firefighters and was transported to the hospital, the Syracuse Fire Department share. After her escape, the Syracuse Fire Department used fire hoses in the building’s basement to extinguish most of the fire. They also searched the area for more victims but found none.

The Syracuse Fire Department says that the fire was knocked down in around 20 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene to remove the heavy smoke. They also add that a second adult occupant was treated at the scene.

A smoke detector first alerted residents to the fire, the Syracuse Fire Department shared. There were also no reported injuries to firefighters who responded. The Syracuse Fire Department says that the American Red Cross was also on the scene to provide services for the occupants, and the Syracuse Fire Department Investigation Bureau is trying to determine the cause of the fire.